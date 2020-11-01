FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $128.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FirstService by 4,141.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,052,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,148 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 45.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 349,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,359,000 after buying an additional 192,688 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 242.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 193,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after buying an additional 137,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

