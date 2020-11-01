Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.76. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 353 shares.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.