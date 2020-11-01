Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,088,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

