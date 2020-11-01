Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

FBHS stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,971 shares of company stock worth $6,990,266. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

