Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOXF. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.20.

FOXF opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

