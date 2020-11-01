Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

