Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

