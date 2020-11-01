Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.11 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

