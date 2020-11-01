Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RESI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,341,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

