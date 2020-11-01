Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.58

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and traded as high as $40.75. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 63,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 million and a P/E ratio of 57.86.

In other news, insider Stephen Gutteridge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Also, insider Jonathan Turner bought 125,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

