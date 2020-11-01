FY2020 Earnings Estimate for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Issued By DA Davidson

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III bought 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

