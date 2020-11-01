FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CVCY stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

