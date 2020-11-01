FY2020 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

NYSE:CXO opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

