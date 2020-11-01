FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted by B. Riley

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $663.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 345,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 232,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.