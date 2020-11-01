FY2020 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $8.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.20.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $222.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.47. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waters by 133.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $53,512,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 58.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,762,000 after buying an additional 158,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 5,849.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after buying an additional 155,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Waters by 434.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

