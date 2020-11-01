Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Shares of GRMN opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

