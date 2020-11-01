GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.21.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GasLog Partners by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

