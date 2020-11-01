Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007238 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00204986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.01198413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 17,087,521 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

