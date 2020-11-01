General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $8.50

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

