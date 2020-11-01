General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 18.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 278,707 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 81,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

