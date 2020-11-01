Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBIO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of GBIO opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). On average, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.