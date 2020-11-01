Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $20.77 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

