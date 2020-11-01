Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

