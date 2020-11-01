Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $27.71 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,836.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

