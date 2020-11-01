Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Trading Up 2.4%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 27,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 56,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

About Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

