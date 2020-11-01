Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDEN. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.49. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 373,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

