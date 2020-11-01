Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOGL. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $464.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

