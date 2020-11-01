Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 2.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

