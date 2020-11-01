GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx’s (NASDAQ:GDRX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 2nd. GoodRx had issued 34,615,384 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $1,142,307,672 based on an initial share price of $33.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

