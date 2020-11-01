GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

