Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Guess’ stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $749.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

