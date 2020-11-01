Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of GES opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Guess’ will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Guess’ by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Guess’ by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

