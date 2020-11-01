Harleysville Financial Co. (HARL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Harleysville Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Harleysville Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal loans and credit.

