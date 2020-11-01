Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) vs. Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Head to Head Review

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

30.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.32 -$54.74 million ($0.10) -49.10 Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.42 $5.83 million $0.09 30.44

Gold Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Gold Resource on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.