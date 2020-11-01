Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of HAS opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

