Head to Head Analysis: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) and Profire Energy (NYSE:PFIE)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Dril-Quip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dril-Quip has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Profire Energy and Dril-Quip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dril-Quip 1 8 2 0 2.09

Dril-Quip has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Dril-Quip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55% Dril-Quip -6.88% -0.67% -0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Dril-Quip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.80 $2.02 million N/A N/A Dril-Quip $414.81 million 2.19 $1.72 million $0.08 323.75

Profire Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dril-Quip.

Summary

Dril-Quip beats Profire Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of its products. The company's products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

