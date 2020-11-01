Head to Head Comparison: Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) & Mid-Con Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:MCEP)

Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -48.05% -2.61% 1.57% Mid-Con Energy Partners -17.14% 3.48% 1.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akorn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akorn and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $742.03 million 0.00 $107.99 million N/A N/A Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.55 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Akorn has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akorn and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Akorn has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-Con Energy Partners beats Akorn on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akorn

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. On May 14, 2020, Ultra Petroleum Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops oil & natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery. Its core areas of operation are located in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Mid-Con Energy Partners was founded by Charles R. Olmstead, S. Craig George & Jeffrey R. Olmstead in July 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

