Head-To-Head Comparison: Sierra Metals (SMTS) & The Competition

Sierra Metals (NYSE: SMTS) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sierra Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sierra Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Metals Competitors 650 1862 1959 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 34.92%. Given Sierra Metals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Sierra Metals Competitors -68.64% 0.73% -0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Metals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million $4.43 million 15.42 Sierra Metals Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -13.65

Sierra Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals. Sierra Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

