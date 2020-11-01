Head to Head Contrast: Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Berkeley Lights’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $20.36 million 2.46 -$56.79 million ($0.48) -0.78 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Berkeley Lights 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 612.82%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Berkeley Lights.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -229.34% -452.45% -67.31% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis. The company also offers DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), an intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative ocular inflammation; and Vitrasert (ganciclovir), a sustained release implant for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis. In addition, it develops YUTIQ shorter-acting uveitis for the treatment of NIPU; and Durasert tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Further, the company's development program focuses on developing sustained release products using its Durasert and Verisome technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat chronic diseases. It has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, and Ocumension Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

