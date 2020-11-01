Head to Head Review: CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) versus Paringa Resources (NYSE:PNRLY)

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and Paringa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources $332.93 million 0.24 $45.55 million $1.62 1.77 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

CONSOL Coal Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Volatility and Risk

CONSOL Coal Resources has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CONSOL Coal Resources and Paringa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONSOL Coal Resources currently has a consensus price target of $8.61, indicating a potential upside of 200.87%. Given CONSOL Coal Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CONSOL Coal Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of CONSOL Coal Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources 3.14% 3.97% 1.65% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources beats Paringa Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high- British thermal unit (Btu) coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company markets its thermal coal principally to electric utilities. CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CNX Coal Resources LP and changed its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP in November 2017. CONSOL Coal Resources LP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of coal mines in the United States. It operates the Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 40,096 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

