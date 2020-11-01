Head-To-Head Survey: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Archrock alerts:

This table compares Archrock and Equitrans Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $965.48 million 0.94 $97.33 million $0.63 9.41 Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 1.93 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.42

Archrock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Archrock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archrock and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock -2.61% 9.65% 3.25% Equitrans Midstream -12.80% 15.32% 6.16%

Volatility & Risk

Archrock has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Archrock and Equitrans Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 0 2 0 3.00 Equitrans Midstream 0 1 0 0 2.00

Archrock currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Archrock.

Dividends

Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Archrock pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Archrock has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equitrans Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Archrock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Archrock on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.