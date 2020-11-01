Head to Head Survey: StoneMor (NYSE:STON) versus Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

StoneMor has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of StoneMor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor -32.09% N/A -6.98% Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneMor and Spark Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor $289.52 million 0.35 -$151.94 million N/A N/A Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.03 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.06

Spark Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneMor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneMor and Spark Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 321 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 90 funeral homes in 17 states and Puerto Rico. The company is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

