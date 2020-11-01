Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $752.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

