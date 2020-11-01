Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

