Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein top and bottom line improved year over year. Results gained from robust comps and e-commerce growth during the quarter. Notably, pent-up consumer demand, payments from government programs and increasing preference for online shopping due to the pandemic, were primary drivers. This boosted store and online traffic trends, along with adding new customers. Management envisions the top line momentum to continue in the fiscal third quarter. Additionally, it issued a positive guidance for second half of fiscal 2021. However, higher cost related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Moroever, uncertainty related to the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $625.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 152,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $2,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $2,333,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

