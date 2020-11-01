Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,404.77

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,404.77 and traded as high as $2,545.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) shares last traded at $2,510.00, with a volume of 392,690 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) from GBX 2,380 ($31.09) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.38).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,616.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,404.77.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) Company Profile (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.