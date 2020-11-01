Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the September 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.5 days.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

