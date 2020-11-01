HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 8,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,291. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 23.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 405.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 589.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

