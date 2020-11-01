Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.80-3.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE HMN opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,067 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.