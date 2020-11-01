Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Indl Alliance S Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Indl Alliance S lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Indl Alliance S analyst G. Topping now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 254.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

